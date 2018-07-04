ORLANDO, Fla. -- Many events are took place in Central Florida to celebrate Independence Day, one of those is Orlando's Annual Baldwin Park Independence Bash.

NextGen Florida wants people to register to vote

Its goal is to get more diverse voters at the polls

As many celebrated the Fourth of July, NextGen Florida encouraged people to register to vote.

"What better time to exert you patriotism than it is now to sign up for voter registration exercise you right to vote," said Grayson Lanza with Nextgen Florida on Tuesday.

They were talking with people with the target age between 18 to 35.

"This generation is the largest one of the most diverse and progressive in American history, and if people are not registered to vote to turn out to polls, that's not going to be reflected. If that's not reflected, people's views are not going to be met. It's important we turn out to the polls," said Lanza.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary on Aug. 28, is July 30, and for the general election on Nov. 6 is Oct. 9.