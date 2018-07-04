LADY LAKE, Fla. -- A Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy has suffered head injuries after trying to push a man to safety from a car, according to officials.

Just before daybreak on Wednesday, Deputy Austin Pringle was on his way home after his shift when he heard on the radio of an attempted car burglary, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

When he arrived at Grays Airport Road in the Lady Lake area, he saw 22-year-old Cerontae Hodge and Pringle stopped to speak to him to see if he was somehow involved in the attempted burglary, continued the Sheriff's Office in a news release.

That is when a 2013 Chevy Camaro, driven by 53-year-old Kim Johnson, came by and struck the two men, according to officials.

"According to the male, Deputy Pringle attempted to push him out of the way as the car was about to strike them," stated the Sheriff's Office.

The 27-year-old Pringle, who has been with the Sheriff's Office since November of 2016, suffered head injuries and was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center, confirmed deputies.

Deputies did not go into details about the extent of his injuries.

One of Hodge's legs was injured and he was taken to Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office will investigate the attempted burglary and the Florida Highway Patrol will investigate the incident with Pringle, explained deputies.

The FHP stated that alcohol did not play a part in the crash and it remains under investigation.