EUSTIS, Fla. -- Residents at a lakefront mobile home park in Eustis may soon have to find a new place to live.

A developer has other plans for the property off of Lakeshore Drive on Lake Eustis.

Carolyn Osborne has lived at Sharp's Mobile Park for more than a decade.

She is one of about 90 residents that will have six months’ notice to relocate when a developer purchases the mobile home park. She says she isn't sure where she'll go.

"I don’t know! I’ve been pricing lot rent, and on my income it’s hard to find. The lot rent here is very reasonable," Osborne said.

City officials say the park has been on the market for a decade, and Eustis Lake Club LLC says they're set to close on the property next month.

Wendell Husebo says they plan on replacing the mobile homes with more than 80 Key West, bungalow-type homes, walking trails, a clubhouse and a pool.

He says there's not a lot of property left on lakes in Lake County.

"It's a redevelopment project, and we hope to bring in a lot of people to live downtown, and then they can live, walk go to grocery store, go to coffee shops, go to restaurants it will be a good spot," he said.

Developers say they've budgeted $7,000 for each relocation in the mobile park.

"It's more money than they could actually sell their home for, and that's just because you know, they’re really old mobile homes. They're very, very old and you know, some of them have some big problems," Husebo said.

Osbourne says she'll accept the relocation money, but she says she'll miss her neighbors the most.

"I don’t want to go. I love it here," she said.

The $21 million lakefront development is being called the Eustis Lake Club project, and it's set to be completed in 2-4 years.

The city says zoning still needs to be changed and voted on.