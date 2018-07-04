CASSELBERY, Fla. -- On Wednesday, the Casselberry Police Department released a sketch of the suspected rapist who kidnapped two Casselberry women last weekend.

Authorities found the 2006 silver Toyota Matrix driven by a suspected rapist.

Officers say the man stormed into a home at Stonecastle Apartments in Casselberry on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

He was armed with a knife and raped one of two women inside, police stated. He then made them drive to a Maitland Publix grocery store to get cash from an ATM.

A store employee called police and the man took off.

Investigators said the man is believed to have light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair and some facial hair. He has a skinny to medium build and is about 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts.

During the incident, he was not wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Casselberry Police at 407-262-7616 ext. 1056 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.