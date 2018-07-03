TAMPA, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a strange incident that appeared on a traffic surveillance camera Monday.

The video shows a woman who appears to be passed out falling from an SUV in the middle of a busy intersection.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. on East 131st Avenue and North 15th Street in Tampa.

In the video, after the woman falls out, the vehicle stops and a man gets out, gets the woman to her feet and walks her back to the vehicle. He puts her back in, goes back to the driver's seat and drives off.

Both are unidentified.

The sheriff's office opened the investigation after the video was discovered Monday. On Tuesday morning, officials found the burgundy-colored Ford Expedition seen in the video.

Authorities did say there are no charges pending and that want to determine that the woman is OK. Officials have checked out area hospitals without any success.

Officials are asking anyone who was at the intersection or recognizes the for SUV to call the sheriff's office at (813) 247-8200 or contact CrimeStoppers Tampa Bay.