NATIONWIDE -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered U.S. flags be flown at half staff for the five slain newspaper journalists in Maryland.

Trump orders flags lowered for Annapolis victims

Newspaper employees slain by gunman in newsroom

Annapolis mayor said Trump initially declined request to lower flags

The move comes after Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said a day earlier that Trump had declined his request to lower U.S. flags.

Trump has called journalists the "enemy of the people."

But the White House said Trump ordered the flags lowered as soon as he heard of Buckley's request.

The five newspaper employees of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis were killed last week when police say Jerrod Warren Ramos burst into the newsroom and opened fire. Investigators and staffers said he had a longtime grudge against the paper.

