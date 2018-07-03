TAMPA, Fla. -- Sen. Bill Nelson wants to know how the federal government plans to reunite families separated at the border.

Sen. Bill Nelson and others send letter about immigrant families reunification

Nelson made announcement Monday in Tampa

Despite President Trump ending separation practice, more than 2,000 children still not with families

He and several other senators sent a letter to federal officials asking for details about how they plan to reunite more than 2,000 children with their parents.

Sen. Nelson has been trying for weeks to get answers on this. He was even turned away from one of the facilities in south Florida where kids are being housed. He was later able to tour the building, but couldn't see any of the kids.

In a letter sent to the Depts. of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services, Nelson and several other Democratic senators want to know how the agencies plan to reunite families.

"To this moment, they still don’t have a plan to reunite those children with their parents," Nelson said Monday afternoon in Tampa.

Though President Trump signed an executive order nearly two weeks ago ending separation, there are still more than 2,000 who are not with their families.

The senators are asking for an anonymous list of all family members separated, how long they've been apart and want to know if families have been contacted.

"What you’re going to see is a series of court decisions that is ultimately going to force it," Nelson said.

The letter is a step of likely many to get more answers. The senators are asking to have all of this information by this Friday.

Nelson also said Monday that he does not support the call from fellow Democrats to abolish ICE. He says they have an important job of securing the border.