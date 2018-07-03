MAE SAI, Thailand -- People around the world are celebrating after a group of boys and their soccer coach were found alive in a flooded Thailand cave, but getting them out will be challenging over the next few days.

Cave approximately half a mile deep

Heavy rain is expected

Soccer team may have to dive out of cave

This viral video of the team found perched on a rock shelf of a deep cave is just the news the world was hoping for, after 10 days of searching.

People all over Thailand and around the world celebrating, but this isn't even close to being over.

Now rescuers have to devise a plan to get the team of 12 boys between the ages of 12 and 16 along with their coach.. out of the deep cave.

They're somewhere around one to two miles into the cave and about half a mile deep.

One challenge is the water.

It's monsoon season in Thailand, and heavy rain is expected in coming days.

One option would be to just wait it out until the water levels go back down. This could take days, weeks, or even months. In the meantime, rescue workers are sending food and other supplies to keep the boys in good health and comfortable.

The British Cave Rescue Council says there's also a possibility of drilling another entrance into the cave but the area they're in is very small so that's not an easy task.

The last resort would be having them dive out of the cave that even experts found difficult to navigate. They're already being taught how to dive in case that becomes the only option.