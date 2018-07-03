ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- Thousands will kick off the Independence Day Tuesday night with Red Hot and Boom fireworks in Altamonte Springs.

Some pets are known to runaway because of fireworks

Animal services gives advice on how to calm our furry friends

Be careful of spooked wildlife on the roadways

While we may love fireworks, our furry four-legged friends are not big fans.

Seminole County Animal Services says they see an increase in lost pets following the 4th of July holiday. That is because the fireworks can spook animals.

Here is some advice for when fireworks are going on:

Leave your pet in an interior room

Keep the TV or radio on for background noise

Leave the lights on

"Even an animal that would never jump a fence any other time would jump a fence at 4th of July because they're frightened," said Diane Gagliano with Seminole County Animal Services. "We've also seen dogs that go through windows and through screens, so leaving an animal on a screened porch isn't an option, because if that dog is scared it's going to go through the screen and over the fence."

Pets with severe anxiety may require medication from your vet.

"Wildlife is going to be scared by the fireworks as well, so you could have deer trying to cross the road, or rabbits," said Gagliano. "So when you're out driving trying to celebrate 4th of July, you need to be aware of the animals that may dart in front of your car on the roads."