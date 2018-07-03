ORLANDO, Fla. -- Multiple people are now detained after a pursuit for burglary suspects that shut down Interstate 4 early Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the individuals were part of a burglary

The I-4 was closed for about two hours

Orange County deputies were chasing the suspects' vehicles onto the highway as they tried to escape, officials stated.

#SKY13 showing that I4 is moving again in both directions but still SLOW. EB delays between SR408 and Lee Rd. WB between Maitland and Lee Rd #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/nZg6cJEr3d — Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) July 3, 2018

Public Information Officer with the Sheriff's Office Jeff Williamson stated that deputies were able to get the vehicles stopped at I-4 and Lee Road, but that resulted in shutting down the interstate in both directions.

Williamson stated in a news release that the "multiple individuals" who were detained were part of a burglary somewhere in Orange County and that he was still working out the details of it.

Investigators slowly opened up lanes of traffic and it took about two hours to get everything going normally again.