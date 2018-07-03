NATIONWIDE -- Puerto Rican evacuees living in hotels will be able to stay longer after a federal judge's order Tuesday morning extended the deadline.

Federal Judge Timothy Hillman issued the order extending a previous judge's injunction for 30 days. Evacuees can now stay in hotels until midnight, July 23 under the hotel voucher program.

This is so Hillman can further review arguments in the case.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is to file its response by July 13, and then plaintiffs have until July 18 to reply to that.

