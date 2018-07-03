GROVELAND, Fla. -- One Lake County city says their Fourth of July event will be the only city in Central Florida to have dueling fireworks, launched from two locations.

Tents and a stage started going up Tuesday morning at Lake Catherine Blueberries in Groveland.

The 60-acre farm can hold about 5,000 people.

"We’re trying to make this an all-American, all-inclusive event," said owner Dustin Lowe.

There will be food, music, pony rides, BMX stunt shows every hour, and two firework launch sites.

"This will be the only place in Central Florida to see dueling fireworks the concept is City of Groveland fireworks versus Lake Catherine Blueberries fireworks," said Lowe.

City officials say this celebration is one of the longest-running events in Central Florida.

"The City of Groveland has the best of our knowledge been having the July 4th event at Lake David for close to 70 years- probably longer," said Lowe.

City officials say they are outgrowing the Lake David Park location. Plus, the park is undergoing improvements that includes a splash pad and new playground equipment, so they decided to move it from there to Lake Catherine Blueberries on Lake Catherine Road.

Dustin Lowe says his family has been farming the property for about a century and has seen it grow into a u-pick farm that's also a popular destination for holidays.

"Groveland is one of the fastest growing cities in the state right now," said Lowe.

The City of Groveland Star-Spangled Spectacular 4th of July celebration starts at 4pm and is free but they're asking people to bring one canned food donation for Faith Neighborhood Center.

The fireworks start at 9:15 p.m., but the event doesn't end until 11:45 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging everyone to bring a lawn chair and blankets but pets and outside alcohol are not allowed.

Clermont is hosting its annual Red, White and Boom celebration at Waterfront Park from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Leesburg's annual celebration starts at 6 p.m., but city officials say Ski Beach parking will be limited due to construction.