CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are gearing up for a big day on the water as July 4 falls mid-week this year.

They are hitting the water patrolling Central Florida rivers and lakes.

Officer Chad Weber says extra officers will be on duty, looking for boaters under the influence and equipment violations.

WATCHING OVER THE WATER: @MyFWC officers will be on duty July 4th, looking for BUI, boating equipment violations. Be safe out there. @MyNews13 #Brevard #Florida pic.twitter.com/F1SOJNGsEI — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 3, 2018

"Basic safety equipment, life-jackets for everybody on board," Officer Weber said. "We are not here to be the fun police. We want everyone to come out and enjoy Florida's natural resources -- just do it safely.”

Bridget Sauve and family are gearing up for the Fourth of July, making sure their boat is ready to go.

"I'm going to have my brood out with me, skiing and tubing," she told Spectrum News. "We have plenty of life preservers -- that sort of thing"

FWC worked 67 boating fatalities in 2017.

Most boating accidents are caused by boaters not paying the proper attention.