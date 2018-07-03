WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- South Florida offers some pristine beaches and great attractions, but the tropical weather also allows for some incredible garden paradises.

West Palm Beach home to tropical botanical garden

Mounts Botanical Garden offers master gardening classes

Botanical garden open 7 days a week, 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m.

The quiet sounds of nature are not hard to get lost in at this tropical garden. The sounds, smells, and animals will whisk you away for a day filled with creative learning.

"We are a demonstration garden, that's our mission. We're here to educate the public on what's possible and to inspire people to create their own gardens like these," Mounts Botanical Garden Director Rochelle Wolberg said.

A hidden gem in West Palm Beach, Mounts Botanical Garden is breathtaking spot with more than 2,000 tropical and subtropical plants.

Twenty five unique gardens make up the 14 acres on the property, making it the largest and oldest public garden in Palm Beach County

You'll see everything from its butterfly garden, to the tropical forest garden, even to its more hands on areas, like its vegetable garden.

On certain days of the week, Mounts Botanical Garden have a master gardener working the area taking questions from visitors and teaching you how to plant and maintain your very own garden at home.

“Whether you have five acres or just a patio you, yourself can grow up to 90 percent of what you see you in the garden. It really is a demonstration and a classroom if you will," Wolberg said.

These gardens offer it all, for those just looking for a relaxing walk, to the more experienced gardener looking to learn a bit more.

Mounts Botanical Garden is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no charge to enter the gardens but it does suggest a small donation.

For more information, head to its website, ​Mounts.org.