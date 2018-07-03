DELAND, Fla. -- Records obtained by Spectrum News show a DeLand city commissioner accused of trafficking pain pills has a rocky past when he worked for the city as a water plant operator.

Jeff Hunter had complaints against as water plant operator

Was accused of sexual harassment, being rude, discourteous

Hunter could lose his city commission seat

Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Jeff Hunter last week after a long investigation.

Those records show while he was working for the city just three years ago before retiring, his co-workers complained about his behavior and in one case accused him of sexual harassment.

Jeff Hunter worked for the City of DeLand for more than 30 years as a water plant operator. He retired in 2015 and was elected to the city commission in 2016.

Hunter's attorney said people liked him.

“Certainly voters could have reviewed that prior to electing him as city councilman, and they elected him. They love him,” said Jason Harr, Hunter's attorney.

Spectrum News obtained his personnel file from the City of DeLand. While there were some positives in his file that read, "Mr. Hunter does a very good job and has very good attendance," there were also 10 complaints against him listed in the file.

According to the file, there were at least two offenses that required a grievance process.

Harrassment complaints

In Jan. 2007, the city investigated a sexual harassment complaint after a co-worker said for several weeks Hunter asked a new employee about her 21-year-old daughter, requesting pictures and stating she should be with an older man.

Then in Sept. 2012, the city's public services director said Hunter allegedly asked an outside worker for her phone number and made her "uncomfortable and she indicated that she felt awkward and kind of weird."

In Dec. 2012, the utilities director sent Hunter a letter to Hunter; he wrote, "Please refrain from talking about going hunting and shooting people with your gun if they pass in front of your tree stand and that you have no friends at the city. Secondly, please stop talking about women co-workers in a personal nature...”

In other complaints his co-workers and members of the public said he was discourteous and rude.

There were at least four complaints where co-workers mentioned they were uncomfortable or felt harassed by his comments.

"Not having access to all of that, I don't know everything thats in his personal file. I know Mr. Hunter is a man who is deeply committed," Harr said.

City responds

Documents also show Hunter was reprimanded for his actions and told he faced termination.

We went to the city to ask why they chose not to take that step. The city spokesperson said they take sexual harassment in the work place very seriously

They added,"The city investigated complaints against Mr. Hunter during his tenure as an employee, and he was appropriately disciplined in accordance with the city’s personnel rules and regulations."

We reached out to Hunter by stopping by his home and via phone and email for comment but have not received a response.

In addition to facing drug trafficking charges, Hunter could lose his city commission seat. The decision will be up to Gov. Rick Scott.

The governor's office spokesperson said their office is reviewing the case.

As for the drug charges against him, the arrest affidavit shows investigators found at least five voice messages from Hunter left on a woman's phone who he was in a relationship.

The affidavit claims Hunter said he gave her prescription drugs in those messages. Hunter allegedly gave her numerous pills.

Lastly the affidavit said Hunter denies the claim and claimed the woman stole them from him.

He was released from Volusia County Jail on bond.

"Maintain your confidence in Mr. Hunter. This is the United States of America. You are innocent until proven guilty. Do not adjudicate this man guilty of doing anything wrong until he has gone through the due process," Harr said.