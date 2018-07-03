NATIONWIDE -- Dairy Queen has released two patriotic treats to help you cool off this Fourth of July.

Dairy Queen releases patriotic Blizzards

Star Spangled Blizzard features red, blue rock candy

Oreo Firework Blizzard features popping candy and Oreo pieces

The Star Spangled Blizzard is now available at participating locations nationwide. It features vanilla soft serve mixed with blue and red rock candy with another helping of vanilla soft serve and blue rock candy. The treat is then topped off with a DQ Stars & Stripes StarKiss Frozen Treat.

The limited edition treat is only available in the mini size, according to DQ.

"There's no sweeter place this summer, and particularly during the Fourth of July holiday week, to celebrate America than at Dairy Queen," Maria Hokanson, executive VP of Marketing for DQ, said in a statement.

Along with the Star Spangled Blizzard, DQ is offering another star-and-striped themed treat.

The Oreo Firework Blizzard is July's Blizzard of the Month. It includes vanilla soft serve mixed with red and blue popping candy and Oreo cookie pieces.

Both treats are only available for a limited time.