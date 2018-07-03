ORLANDO, Fla. -- A young girl who was pulled out of a pool at an Orlando hotel has died on Sunday night, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

In another case, a boy is still in the hospital

Deputies say 5-year-old Sophia Benitz was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital Sunday night after rescue crews tried to resuscitate her from drowning at the Harbor Lakes Resort.

And in a separate case, a 7-year-old boy was pulled from a pool at a Marriott off World Center Drive is still in the hospital, deputies confirmed.