CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Sorry gang, but there is no difference in Central Florida's forecast for Tuesday: Sun in the morning and heavy rain and lightning in the afternoon.

Highs for Tuesday at 92 degrees

Low rain chance for now

Expect few changes Tuesday with morning sunshine giving way to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Any cell may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. General storm motion will be to the west, embedded in the easterly flow coming off the Atlantic.

Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances start to ramp up again by Independence Day as moisture increases from the east. Highs will still run in the low 90s. Elevated rain chances will persist for the rest of the week, into the weekend.

Easterly winds at 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal. Meanwhile, the surf zone will be nearly flat with only minimal trade swell traces.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet. No new development is expected over the next few days.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

