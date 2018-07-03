MAITLAND, Fla. -- The Casselberry Police Department is continuing its search for a man who attacked two women, raping one of them, kidnapped them and then stole their car on Saturday night, according to officials.

It began with a knock on the women's door who both lived at Stonecastle Apartments off Semoran Boulevard on Saturday night and ended up at a Publix parking lot in Maitland, where the man was hoping to get money from the victims but they were able to escape, according to police in a news release.

According to police, the man randomly knocked on the women's apartment door and they opened the door, thinking it was a delivery.

Casselberry police stated the man stormed into the apartment with a knife and ordered the two 24-year-old women to the ground.

The women told police the man then began rummaging through the apartment and when they tried to run into a bedroom, he forced them onto the bed and sexually battered one of the women, authorities stated.

He then forced the two women into their car and drove them to the Publix to withdraw from an ATM. While one woman went into the store, the other woman was with the man outside.

"I believe he became scared that the police where coming, that they were doing something because it was taking too long. We believe, we speculate, he then took the keys from the second victim and fled," said Police Chief Larry Krantz of the Casselberry Police Department.

The man is described as white, between 5 foot, 10 inches to 6 foot tall, with shoulder-length brown or dark blonde curly hair with blue eyes.

He has some facial hair and might be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, blue long-sleeve shirt and green shorts and no shoes.

"During the crime, the suspect was wearing no shoes and had a general unkempt appearance; he is possibly transient and/or homeless," described police in the news release.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 silver Toyota Matrix with Florida tag number Y92MAP.

There's a USF parking sticker near the dashboard and a "Savage Race" sticker on the passenger side.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Casselberry Police at 407-262-7616 ext. 1056 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.