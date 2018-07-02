ORLANDO, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol reports that troopers have located a suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run crash where a bicyclist struck, throwing him into a ditch.

FHP IDs maroon 2007 Honda CRV as suspect vehicle

RELATED: Vehicle sought after bicyclist's body found in ditch

Forty-nine-year-old Jorge Arias, who was wearing an orange safety vest, was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling eastbound early morning on June 27.

The crash occurred on East Colonial Drive east of Berkeley Street. The driver fled the scene.

Arias’ body was found around 9:50 a.m. in a water-filled ditch on the south side of Colonial Drive.

Troopers say two Crimeline tips have helped them locate a maroon 2007 Honda CRV in Brevard County.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, the vehicle has frontend damage consistent with the hit-and-run.

Evidence from the vehicle has also been taken to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement lab to confirm involvement in the crash.

Authorities say troopers have a person of interest in the case who is not the owner of the car.

FHP is in the process of gathering evidence to build a case against the driver.