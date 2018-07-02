GENEVA, Fla. -- Heavy rain in the last few weeks is continuing to swell water along the St. Johns River -- and that's causing flooding concerns for people who live in the area.

River flood warning issued for St. Johns River this weekend

Flooding concerns also rising in Seminole County

Boat ramps closed at 2 public parks

Seminole County issued a river flood warning over the weekend, and water isn't expected to go down for several more days.

At his home in Geneva, Dave Day says he enjoys the peace and quiet, and morning sunrises over Lake Harney. But he says he's well-aware of the trade-off of living in such a beautiful place. His property was hit hard during Hurricane Irma last year.

"We had a tornado go through here and those trees got torn out," said Day.

Day and his wife couldn't live in their home for about two months after the storm because it was surrounded by floodwater. He says the last few weeks he's noticed water going back up.

He says for this time of the summer, the water is way up from where it is normally.

"It hasn't been like this for a while," said Day.

On Monday, Day brought his canoes up further to his home so they don't get pulled out into the rising water. He says the water could rise several more feet before it would flood his home because his home sits up pretty high. But water is already creeping up to his neighbor's front steps and covering part of the main road back to his home.

But even with months of rainy season to go -- and possible tropical storms or hurricanes to come -- Day says he's not going to worry.

"Learning how to respect this kind of weather is what you need to do," said Day. "You can't worry about it. You live in the country, you've got the million-dollar view and so sometimes you've got to pay the piper."

Forecasts show the St. Johns River is expected to keep slowly rising at least through the end of the week, keeping it at a minor flood stage.

"The St. Johns flows north, so we get everything from the south and everything that hits us and it just rises quicker here," said Day.

Day believes hurricanes from previous years are also to blame for the high water.

"The water never receded from the last two storms. Even from Matthew it stayed high," said Day.



Seminole County officials are advising boaters on the St. Johns River to use caution by decreasing speeds, being mindful of debris in the water and watch out for low bridge clearances while water is high.

The county has also closed boating ramps at Mullet Lake Park and Wayside Park.

Volusia County, on the other side of Lake Harney, is also closing two boat ramps because of the rising river, at Mariner's Cove Park in Deltona, Lemon Bluff Park in Osteen.