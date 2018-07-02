NATIONWIDE -- A recall has been issued for Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing due to mislabeling.

Pinnacle Foods Inc. issued the recall after learning from a customer that some bottles were mislabeled.

The product contains milk and eggs, known allergens not declared on the bottle.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or eggs may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the salad dressing.

The company said any consumers not allergic to milk or eggs can still eat the product.

No illnesses have been reported at this time, and the FDA is aware of the recall.

A total of 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian Salad Dressing in 15 oz. bottles are involved in the recall.

No other Wish-Bone products are included in the recall.

The product number/use by date are listed: