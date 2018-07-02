ORLANDO, Fla. -- A new era has begun for Orlando City Soccer Club as the team introduced its third head coach since joining the MLS in 2015—James O’Connor Monday afternoon.

It’s a homecoming of sorts for O’Connor who just four years ago was playing for the club ---when it was still a USL squad. Now the 38-year old rejoins the club as its head coach and this time around the team is a part of Major League Soccer.

O’Connor said it has been an emotional roller coaster since taking the job last Friday.

The former Louisville City coach explained that it was a massive decision for him to leave Louisville, but with the history between him and the club, it created a deep affinity towards Orlando City and he had to make the leap.

“The supporters and we had a great time here, obviously helped transition from USL to MLS so it was a real exciting opportunity for me and one that I was determined to take,” O’Connor said of rejoining Orlando City.

He went on to say that he is desperate to bring success to the club.

“We feel that he is the right combination of hunger and experience to join us at this point of our history,” Orlando City GM Niki Budalic explained.

“We know and I know that he has the passion that matches that of our fan base of our city and the ambition of our club.”

Budalic said it was critical to get someone in place that had familiarity with the club and had strong leadership skills.

All eyes now are on James O’Connor as he gets to work right away to try and turn things around starting with Saturday’s match at Los Angeles.