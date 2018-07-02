ORLANDO, Fla. -- When it comes to recycling in Orange County, there is a right way and a wrong way.

Recently, the county started a pilot program to make sure you're putting the correct things in the bins. The county says, too many times, people aren't recycling the right things, and that's the problem that officials are trying to stop with this program.

One of the common problems, plastic bags that, in some cases, get twisted in the gears of the machines.

"We also see things like garden hoses and pieces of metal...metal pots and pans," said David Gregory with Orange County Utilities.

The county is starting to put tags on the recycle bins.

"We have tags that say 'good job' for the folks that are putting the correct material in their cart, we have 'nice try' for the folks that have one or two offending items in there, or one or two items that shouldn't be put in the cart," he said.

The county also has an "oops" tag for a lot of unacceptable materials. Plastic bottles and containers, glass jars and bottles, metal cans, paper and clean cardboard are the only things that can be recycled in Orange County. However, that's not always happening, hence the start of this pilot program.

But not everyone is happy with the program.

"I don't wanna be treated as a child, getting stars for getting good grades," said Frank Schwenk, who for more than 40 years has lived in the area where the pilot program happening. He says he'll be a good citizen to the best of his ability.

"But, when you come along giving me a gold star, or a blue star, or whatever tags you got there, it's not worth it," he said.

As Gregory puts it, "This is a nationwide, and a statewide issue, we're all trying to come up with ideas to improve and Orange county is actually getting out in front a little bit with this recycling improvement program."

The pilot program is expected to last, for now, six weeks.