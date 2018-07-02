BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man's yacht was beached overnight Saturday at Port Canaveral with him in it, and he’s been camping out there since legally, the boat owner has to stay near their yacht.

New York man beached in offshore yacht

Port Canaveral residents and deputies helps the stranded man

Stranded man, Michael McLean planned to travel to Jamaica

Throughout the day the Coast Guard, Port authorities and Brevard County deputies have been guarding the boat taking turns making sure no one gets on board and people don’t get near it.

Michael McLean originally from New York is visiting the Space Coast to fix up his 1966 Long Range Cruiser named Mary Catherine after his mother. He was about to accomplish his lifelong dream of fixing it up and taking it to Jamaica.

Now, everything is put on hold after McLean says he was beached at the Jetty after being anchored hundreds of feet offshore.

“I stayed up for two hours making sure it didn’t move, and a couple of hours later I hear a noise,” he explained.

Kathleen Coate says she saw the beached boat Sunday afternoon while walking the beach. But when she stopped by on Sunday, she noticed Mary Catherine was taking in more water.

“My husband fixed his phone so he can get in contact with people he needed to,” says Coate.

Port Authorities say, although the vessel has several hundred gallons of diesel on board, no fuel discharge or sheen has been reported.

The Coast Guard has opened the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund to coordinate the removal of the fuel from the boat. Those funds are used in case the boat owner is unknown or refuses to pay.

According to Port Canaveral authorities, the fuel will be removed Tuesday. They are still finalizing plans for removal of the boat after the fuel is off-loaded.

McLean is unsure if he will be able to keep his boat and what the total costs are going to be.

He's started a fundraiser page on GoFundMe.

This Gofundme.com site is not managed by Bay News 9/News 13. For more information on how the site works and the rules, visit www.gofundme.com/safety.