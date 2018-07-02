ORLANDO, Fla. -- Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees who were going to be evicted from hotels FEMA was paying for now have until Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin will hold hearing about program on Monday

He ordered that FEMA cannot end its TSA program

RELATED: FEMA extends transitional sheltering assistance through July 5

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of Massachusetts ordered that FEMA could not end its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program and temporarily blocked FEMA's plan to end the program over the weekend and the agency announced it would cut off funds last Saturday.

Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration office in Orlando.

The class action lawsuit was filed literally hours before the deadline to cut off FEMA assistance to Puerto Rican hurricane evacuees.

The federal judge who ordered the temporary block has given these families until Tuesday at the very least to stay in the hotels FEMA has been paying for.

Several people who left the island after the storm and have been staying at these FEMA-provided hotels say the main issue for them is finding affordable housing.

"The rent is so high and the requirements. I don't get paid three times the rent in one month and that's basically my problem," explained Ariana Colon. Last week, a handful of evacuees from the Island held a demonstration asking for the governor to step in and ask for an extension on the deadline.

Late on Saturday, Sorokin issued a temporary block on FEMA's plan to cut off funds to those evacuees.

The judge argued that ending the program would have caused "irreparable harm" to hurricane evacuees.

The order says the agency cannot end its TSA program until at least midnight on Tuesday. FEMA has stated it will provide assistance until Thursday.

The activists who filed the lawsuit want FEMA to extend the program for another six months.

Sorokin will hold a hearing by phone on the issue later Monday.