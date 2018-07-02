FLORIDA -- Gov. Rick Scott is headed to Kuwait this week to visit Florida troops.

Scott, in office since 2011, is running for US Senate

Scott, a U.S. Navy veteran, said he wants the troops to know their service is appreciated and promises to fight to make Florida the most "veteran-friendly state in the nation."

The Governor's Office said he'll be bringing some reminders from home, although his office didn't provide specific details.

Scott will be traveling to Camp Arifijan and Camp Buehring, where troops from the Florida National Guard and Army Reserves from Orlando are stationed.

