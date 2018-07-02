VOLUSIA COUNTY -- A controversial auto mall off Interstate 4 in Volusia County could become a reality if DeLand city leaders agree to a deal Monday.

The developer, I-4 Automall LLC, would build the proposed mall just west of I-4 at the Orange Camp Road interchange, near the DeLand-Lake Helen city limits.

As a part of the compromise, the developer would build an auto mall with 11 dealerships, instead of the proposed 13.

Some DeLand residents say that is not good enough, although the city stated it tried to work with the developer.

"Although it was our sincere hope to reduce the number of buildings to a number less than 11, we could not get the developer to agree to a lesser number," city staff said in its recommendation to DeLand's city commission.

The agreement under consideration Monday night would be between DeLand, the I-4 Automall LLC developer and the city of Lake Helen.

Lake Helen officials wanted to annex the county land to build the auto mall to double the city's tax base and add 1,500 jobs to the area.

However, DeLand's city commission sued to stop the auto mall because it would be too close to homes in city limits.

DeLand residents in the nearby Victoria Park area are concerned about traffic and noise from the proposed auto mall.

Under this agreement, the developer plans to move the car loading and unloading facility farther to the east and away from homes, hoping to reduce noise.

"The distribution center was a point of great concern to residents and city staff, and getting it re-oriented and moved further east should further buffer the residents from the operation as well as protect the view corridor along the proposed frontage road," city staff said in their recommendation.

In their findings, DeLand's city staff concluded that the auto mall could have been built with or without the annexed land, so they might as well get some concessions out of it.

"When we analyzed the possible legal outcomes from the annexation and land use challenges, the developer could have just as easily broken up the entire parcel and annexed only the auto mall piece into Lake Helen and still built the auto mall as originally proposed," the recommendation said.

As a part of the deal, Lake Helen would annex the county property where the auto mall would be built. DeLand would annex the property right next to the auto mall where proposed restaurants, a gas station and hotel would be built.

DeLand's city commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall to decide they want to go ahead with the deal.