MIAMI -- A cruise ship worker who was thought to have treaded water for 22 hours after going overboard is recuperating after being picked up by another passing cruise ship, authorities say.

Cruise ship worker reported to have gone overboard Saturday

Passing cruise ship spotted him in water Sunday afternoon

Man is thought to have treaded water for almost a full day

The U.S. Coast Guard says the unidentified cruise ship worker went overboard from the Norwegian Getaway about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m. Sunday, a crew member of the Carnival Glory, which was passing by, spotted the 33-year-old man in the water, the Associated Press reported. A lifeboat was lowered to rescue the man , who was found about 21 miles north of Cuba.

"It was nothing short of miraculous," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

A Carnival spokesperson told the Associated Press that no safety devices were found with the man and it's assumed he had been treading water. He was being treated by the Glory's medical team and was in stable condition Monday, according to CNN .

The Getaway returned to Miami on Sunday and the Glory continued on to Cozumel, the AP reported.

Information from the Associated Press and CNN was used in this report.