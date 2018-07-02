CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Central Florida's forecast for Monday is not really much different than the last couple of days: Sun in the morning and possible showers and storms during the afternoon.

Monday's highs at 93 degrees

Isolated afternoon storms

Staying hot this week

Expect Monday to look much like Sunday, with sunshine giving way to isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Any cell may contain heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will stay consistent at 40 percent each afternoon through Independence Day with highs in the low 90s.

An increase in moisture will bump up the rain chances again later in the week.

Easterly winds at 5 to 10 knots will contribute to a light chop on the Intracoastal. Meanwhile, the surf zone will be nearly flat with only minimal trade swell traces.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the Atlantic basin is fairly quiet.

No new development is expected over the next few days.

The Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

