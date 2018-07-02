CASSELBERRY, Fla. -- Police were on the hunt Monday for a man they say forced his way into an apartment and attacked two women over the weekend.

Cops: 2 women attacked, 1 raped in Casselberry apartment

Women taken to Publix, where 1 asked worker for help

Investigators looking for stolen Toyota Matrix with Florida tag Y92MAP

The attack was reported at Stonecastle Apartments off Semoran Boulevard on Saturday night.

Investigators said a man knocked on the door of a unit at the apartment complex, and as one of the woman opened the door, the man forced his way inside.

The two 24-year-old women inside the apartment were thrown to the ground. The attacker had a knife and raped one of the women, according to police.

Afterward, the man made the women drive him to a Publix to take money out of an ATM. One of the women went inside the store while the man and other woman were standing outside by the vehicle.

The woman inside Publix asked for help from an employee, who called 911.

The man then took the car keys and took off.

"He is clearly dangerous. He committed an armed home invasion," Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz said Monday. "He saw two young ladies that he felt could victimize and prey upon and knocked on their door, and as soon it was open, forced his way in at knifepoint."

"We need to locate him and put him in jail," Krantz added.

The stolen vehicle is a 2006 silver Toyota Matrix with Florida tag number Y92MAP. There's a USF parking sticker near the dashboard and a "Savage Race" sticker on the passenger side.

Investigators said the attacker is believed to have light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair and some facial hair. He has a skinny to medium build and is about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts.

During the incident, he wasn't wearing shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Casselberry Police at 407-262-7616 ext. 1056 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.