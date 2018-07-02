Small businesses are banding together in Brevard County, all in support of one another to help them grow.

Organization formed by company owner, Jim Frazier

Alliance organization to provide consulting services

Grimaldi Candy Company owner Jim Frazier had a sweet idea about a year ago.

The 28 year businessman formed an organization catering to local businesses.

"There are so many businesses out here that are facing challenges," says Frazier. "That are stumbling, and not really generating the type of revenue they need to be sustainable."

Grimaldi is just one of 65 local businesses so far, that encompass the Rockledge Business Alliance.

Help is available from local business CEOs, who can lend guidance in finance, taxes, or sales and marketing.

"This is an opportunity for them to get the information, and the help, in order to push their business forward," Frazier tells us.

It's free to join the R-B-A , but Frazier says businesses will have the opportunity to help fund a scholarship for a Rockledge High School student.