A quiet start to your Sunday is ahead. There will be fewer clouds this morning which means hotter temperatures will return this afternoon.

Afternoon storm chances

Highs in the low 90s

Slightly drier air moves in

High temperatures will be back in the low 90s for Central Florida.

The weather disturbance responsible for increased storms to begin the weekend is moving out. There will be storms this afternoon, but the chances will go back down along the coast with the best shot at rain today being inland.

Slightly drier air moves in for the start of the week. Another weather disturbance will increase the storm chances for Independence Day.

In the tropics, the Atlantic remains quiet. The eastern Pacific Ocean continues to stay active, but there's no storm threatening land.

Your Marine and Surf forecast for Sunday:

Southeast winds 5 to 10 knots. Seas 1 to 2 feet with a dominant period 7 seconds. A light chop on the intracoastal waters. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sea surface temperatures remain cool. Temps are in the low to mid 70s along the coast. The rip current threat is low.

