ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two children nearly drowned in separate incidents at Marriott hotels in Orlando, according to authorities.

2 children nearly drown at Orlando hotels

Boy nearly drowned at Orlando World Center Marriott

Girl nearly drowned at Marriott's Harbour Lake

The first incident happened just after 10 a.m. Sunday at Orlando World Center Marriott.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to 8701 World Center Drive after reports of a near-drowning. A boy between the ages of 10 and 11 was pulled from the hotel's pool.

He was transported to Celebration Hospital in stable condition.

The second incident happened a few hours later at Marriott's Harbour Lake, according to Ingrid Tejada-Monforte, a spokeswoman with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 7102 Grand Horizons Boulevard just before 1:30 p.m. for a near drowning. A 5-year-old girl was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital in critical condition.

No other details were immediately available.