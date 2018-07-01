ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight at a west-side apartment complex.

Police investigating shooting at Orlando apartments

Victim found with gunshot wound to the head

Police calling it a possible homicide

According to police, the victim, between 15 and 25-years-old, was found lying in a grassy area between two buildings at the Boca Club Apartments just before 1:30 a.m.

Investigators said a tenant called in about a "man down," and when officers arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police are still on scene looking for evidence. No information on a suspect has been released, nor is the name of the victim being released at this time.

Right now, police are calling this a "possible homicide."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at (407) 246-2470 or Crime-line at 1-800-423-TIPS.