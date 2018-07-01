BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- Melbourne Police are cautioning the public, after two situations involving people acting erratically and getting physical with officers and others.

MPD warn against drug induced locals

Two cases occur within 3 hours of each other

Officers aim to keep Excited Delirium suspects calm

More and more, they are dealing with what's called "excited delirium."

911 call:

"He's tripping on drugs or something, because he's hiding in the shade, he's running, then hiding in the shade."

Video from an area business shows a man walking strangely around the parking lot.

The first of two Melbourne Police calls from this past Thursday.

This one, a woman reporting a man around 20 years old, hiding behind trees and running through the intersection of Wickham and Aurora Roads.

911 call:

"Now he's running towards CVS, just jumped over bushes. Very weird. Now he's laying down under a tree in the bushes. It's just very odd, I'm sure he's tripping out on drugs or something."

Then, almost three hours later to the minute, 911 gets a call from the Melbourne Regional Medical Center about three miles away.

911 call:

"We have a disruptive, combative patient."

The caller asks for police to respond to the emergency room, where a man is acting aggressive towards the staff.

Officers arrived, restrained him and asked him what type of drugs was he was on, and he said heroin laced with Flakka.

Police say in both these cases, although separate, the men were suffering from drug induced "Excited Delirium".

Something they are seeing more and more often.

We're told an officer's main goal during these encounters is to calm the person down, and get them medical treatment as soon as possible.

And if you see something like this, report it right away.

Police say family members of people going through excited delirium, say they are most times non-violent.