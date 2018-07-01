CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Throughout Central Florida, hundreds gathered on Saturday for the "Families Belong Together" march -- a protest of the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy on illegal immigration, as well as to call for the reunification of families and children who were separated at the border.

Residents marched to 'bring families together' on Saturday

Protests held in Orlando, DeLand, Melbourne

RELATED: Protesters flood US cities to fight Trump immigration policy

Protests were held in downtown Orlando, DeLand, and Melbourne.

"Inhumane situation that these families are being put in and cannot allow this to happen," Karen Caudillo said.

Becka Niemczk walked across the Eau Gallie Causeway in Melbourne with her children along with hundreds of others.

"Kids should not be separated from their parents. That's the whole point, they are parents," Niemck said.

Many people were wearing white to symbolize peace and unity. Those protesting wanted to see the children reunited with their families.

In DeLand, hundreds of people of all ages came together as one, marching near city hall.

"To bring the family together, right away, not waiting around for who knows how long," Dorothy Wilson said.