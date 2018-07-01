FLORIDA -- To comply with the court's order, FEMA will extend the transitional sheltering assistance until Thursday, July 5.

FEMA to extend transitional sheltering assistance until July 5

Transportation Assistance Program also extends through August

PREVIOUS: Families look for place to live as FEMA housing assistance ends

U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin of Massachusetts ordered that FEMA could not end its Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program. This program provides shelter for hundreds of Puetro Ricans seeking shelter in the continental United States.

FEMA is currently working with hotels and vendors to make them aware of the change.

FEMA also announced that they will extend the Transportation Assistance program until August 30. This program covers travel costs, including airfare, luggage, and pet fees for people returning to Puerto Rico.

For more information about eligabilty for the Transitional Sheltering Assistance and Transportation Assistance programs, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362) or TTY 800-462-7585.