OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- A boy drowned Saturday at the Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Child found unresponsive at resort pool

Boy transported to hospital, pronounced dead

Incident being actively investigated

Deputies responded at 7 p.m. to a call about an unresponsive child who was found at the resort's pool.

Responders attempted CPR on the boy until he was transported to Celebration Health.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The boy's identity has not been released.

According to deputies, the incident is part of an active investigation.