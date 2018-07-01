Compact discs are about to go the way of cassette tapes.

Best Buy to stop selling CDs

Sales have continued to drop due to digital streaming

The retailer will still sell vinyl for the next 2 years

Best Buy will no longer sell CDs, pulling the products from its shelves nationwide Sunday.

The retailer's decision was first reported by Billboard back in February.

CD sales have continued to decline in recent years due to the rise of digital streaming services such as Pandora, Spotify and Apple Music.

Best Buy reportedly only makes $40 million annually from CDs sales.

The retailer will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years.