ORLANDO, Fla. -- A mix of clouds and sun to start our Saturday, but another elevated round of showers and storms will have many of us moving indoors again this afternoon. Before any rain moves in, temps climb back up either side of 90.

Elevated storm chances

Highs near 90 or above

Rain chances to increase by the 4th

An upper level wave in the atmosphere sliding across north Florida will aid in the development of rain to our southwest, with activity generally rolling to the northeast.

A large dome of high pressure building across the eastern two-thirds of the nation will push an upper level feature just to our north today, keeping us in a light southerly flow. Steady moisture flow in the atmosphere is expected to be in place as a round of showers and storms slides out of southern Florida and across our area.

Before the rain moves in, temps are forecast to climb up either side of 90. We may be able to keep highs a little cooler thanks to a little more cloud cover moving in during the morning hours.

Any storms developing where boundaries collide could become a bit frisky. The main threats are torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. As the high shifts, rain chances slip slightly to 50 percent Sunday.

Models vary Monday through the Fourth of July, but we're leaning toward a lower storm chance at 40 percent Monday and Tuesday, up to 50 to 60 percent Wednesday.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Wave heights around one to two feet and a small trade swell, windswell mix will combine to create generally poor conditions today, and even very poor conditions in the water tomorrow.

Sea surface temps have cooled a bit and are now in the lower 70s along the Flagler and Volusia County coastlines, and just below 80 along the Brevard County coast. The rip current threat is expected to be low this weekend, but you'll still want to use caution if swimming.

