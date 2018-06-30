ORLANDO, Fla. -- It's been another active day across the area Saturday, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rain and storms will once again slowly diminish this evening, as temps hold in the 70s. Skies will gradually clear overnight, with lows in the low 70s.

The rain chances will continue for Sunday. Some slightly drier air is expected, so coverage of the showers and storms will be lower than Saturday. Highs for Sunday will be in the low 90s.

More showers and storms are expected to start next week. Monday and Tuesday will also feature scattered showers and storms, primarily in the afternoon and evening. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.

July 4th will feature more moisture, resulting in better coverage of showers and storms. The activity will primarily impact the afternoon and evening, and could impact fireworks displays. Highs for the holiday will be in the low 90s.

Another round of slightly drier air is expected for back end of next week, but PM storms will develop. Temps will hold in the 90s through next weekend.

We'll close the month of June on a quiet note with no activity in the Gulf, Caribbean and the open waters of the Atlantic.

No major activity is expected over the next 5 days.

Boaters will again need to watch for showers and storms, with seas 1-2 feet and light southeasterly winds. Surfers will have very poor conditions, with a weak trade swell.

The rip current threat will be low for Sunday, with Atlantic water temps in the low to mid 70s.

