ORANGE COUNTY -- Two fatal car crashes took place in Orange County Saturday afternoon, occurring in different locations.

Separate crashes occurred in Orange County

Crashes resulted in similar fatalities

The first crash occurred on Golden Road and Laga De Oro around 12:45 p.m.

The crash involved one vehicle that struck a wall.

One person was pronounced dead, while three others were transported to an area hospital.

Another fatal crash occurred on Pine Hills Road and Indian Hill Road at approximately 1:10 p.m.

This crash involved two vehicles and a power pole was knocked down in the area.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital and three others were transported.

That intersection was blocked for several hours.

Both crashes are under investigation.