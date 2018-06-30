ORLANDO, Fla. -- Former Hillsborough County Circuit Court judge Ashley Moody is sitting down with Ybeth Bruzual to discuss her campaign for the Florida Attorney General seat.

The Republican candidate, who has been endorsed by current Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, talked about the role she would play as Attorney General, as well as proposed initiatives she would implement.

Moody spoke specifically about innovating labs across the Sunshine State to better keep up with crimes that have become more “technical.”

“Our labs and our investigators really need to keep pace with technology. There's even things that in court cases, we've had to delay cases many times to try and allow our labs to catch up…” she told Spectrum News.

“I'd like to focus on making sure that our labs are funded, (that) we have the best technicians that can keep pace with the technology available, and also that our investigators are properly trained (for) what we need these days for the highly technical crimes were seeing,” Moody added.

She also discussed her stance of restoring felon voting rights in Florida, citing a need to streamline “non-violent less-serious felonies.”

“… Numerous Republicans, myself included, think that we need to make sure that the process is working efficiently, and right now, there's a backlog in our system, and you know, sometimes that's just a reorganization and dedicating resources to make sure that those applications, and those that are trying to have rights restored, have a process to do that,” Moody said.

To hear more of Moody’s responses, watch the exclusive video above.

Watch Political Connections every Sunday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 13.