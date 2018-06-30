MELBOURNE, Fla. -- Hundreds of volunteers from a Melbourne church have been spreading the 'love' this week.

Melbourne church spreads 'love' by helping around community

Volunteers cleaned up schools, beaches, and non-profits

Members of Elevation Church fanned out across the Space Coast, cleaning schools, beaches, and non-profits like the South Brevard Sharing Center.

They use 'Love Week' to mobilize the church to help out in any way they can.

Many of the church members are taking off of work to participate, and giving time is one of the most valuable things one can offer.

“We like to partner with organizations that are already making a great impact in the community,” says Chad Cooper with Elevation Church. “Helping to resource them with volunteers, financial support.”

The church's 'Love Week' wrapped up Saturday with one last beach clean-up.