SORRENTO, Fla. -- A Lake County school bus monitor is accused of assaulting special needs kids while on their way home.

James Brunson, 26, was a school bus monitor on May 15 in Lake County when he allegedly assaulted one of the children in his care.

Last week, Lake County investigators were finally able to review the tape from the bus that day and say they watched as Brunson physically hurt four of the special needs children riding the bus to school and on their way back home.

In the report, they describe what they see in the video saying he "grabs a student in a headlock for no apparent reason.”

They also said they watched as Brunson was allegedly “pinning a student against the side of the bus" for no apparent reason, and that he “takes a student by both wrists and pulls his arms over his chest in opposite directions."

We were told the children in his care were ages 7 to 9 years old. All four reportedly assaulted have special needs, including one autistic child.

Brunson is now facing 32 counts of battery on children with disabilities.

"He was just going off on these kids. He would grab their heads and forcibly twist them from one side to another," said Lake County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson John Harrell.

Spectrum News was told the moment this was reported to the school district, Brunson was taken off the bus and away from kids. The bus driver on that route then reportedly quit.

Law enforcement is asking for that person to come forward and talk to them about what they saw.

For now Brunson, sits in the Lake County Jail without bond.