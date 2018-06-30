VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for three children out of Volusia County.

Law enforcement is searching for 3-year-old Akeem Dorset, 8-year-old Makylah Brown, and 10-year-old Aaliyah Brown. Officials said the kids were last seen in the area of the 800 block of Oleander Street in New Smyrna Beach.

Officials believe the kids are in the company of their grandmother, 65-year-old Venita Porter-Carter. They may be traveling in a 2010, white Suzuki Grand Vitara with the Florida tag number 632RKB.

Akeem was last seen wearing a green shirt, green and white checkered shorts, and flip flops. Makylah was last seen wearing a white and blue shirt, purple shorts, and flip flops. Aaliyah was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black and pink shorts, and flip flops.

Porter-Carter is described as 5'9", 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Hazard green work shirt and jeans. Officials say she has braids in her, a tattoo of praying hands on her right calf, and bad varicose veins on her legs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the New Smyrna Beach Police Department at 386-424-2220 or 911.