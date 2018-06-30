COCOA, Fla. -- Cocoa Police Department responded to reports of a child who fell into a backyard pond on the 1000 block of Cox Road on Saturday at 9:48 a.m.

Grandfather rescues child

Toddler expected to fully recover

According to witnesses, the grandfather found the 18-month-old child and immediately removed him from the water.

The family of the toddler performed CPR until the rescue team arrived.

The toddler was flown to the Orlando’s Children Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.