ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon in what police described as a gun battle outside a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police: Shootout at Orlando 7-Eleven

One man injured in shooting

Multiple people detained by police, shooting under investigation

According to police, the shooting broke out just after 3 p.m. among three armed men in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 4355 Silver Star Road.

A man was shot in the ankle and was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the man is not being cooperative with the police investigation. Another person police said was not involved in the shooting suffered a minor injury when a bullet struck their windshield.

A witness reported seeing the men shooting at each other before a vehicle sped off. Police stopped that vehicle near Willow Bend and Silver Star Road without incident.

Multiple people were stopped by the police.

An investigation is ongoing.