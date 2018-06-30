ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man was hospitalized Saturday afternoon in what police described as a gun battle outside a 7-Eleven convenience store.
According to police, the shooting broke out just after 3 p.m. among three armed men in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at 4355 Silver Star Road.
A man was shot in the ankle and was transported with non-life threatening injuries. Officials said the man is not being cooperative with the police investigation. Another person police said was not involved in the shooting suffered a minor injury when a bullet struck their windshield.
A witness reported seeing the men shooting at each other before a vehicle sped off. Police stopped that vehicle near Willow Bend and Silver Star Road without incident.
Multiple people were stopped by the police.
An investigation is ongoing.