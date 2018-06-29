ORLANDO, Fla. -- A University of Central Florida professor has been arrested Thursday after being accused of stalking a student at UCF.

Ali Borji, 39, is charged with stalking after a student told authorities the UCF professor continuously contacted her for more than a year after she allegedly asked him to stop.

According to a police report, Borji and the student met in June 2017 while enrolled in a program.

Borji then allegedly reached out to her on Facebook and began messaging her, offering to help her with her program.

After a few brief meetings, UCF police say the professor asked the student on a date, which she agreed to. But later, the student decided that she wanted to keep their relationship professional, which is when Borji allegedly began stalking the victim.

Authorities say Borji continued to reach out to the woman through email, phone calls, text messages and social media – even though she reportedly told him to stop. According to the woman, he also began contacting immediate family.

She told police she eventually left UCF in Fall 2017 due to stress from the stalking. When she returned in Spring 2018, she said Borji began stalking her again.

The student also said Borji would later go on to watch her from the gym windows for 45 minutes, as well as send her more than 800 text messages, some of which she called “extremely disturbing” and would give her nightmares.

Soon after, Borji allegedly also followed the student in his vehicle while she left the gym with a friend, which police found to be probable cause to arrest him.

Investigators found Borji was a suspect in a similar incident at the University of South Florida; no arrest was made at the time.